fbpx
Nigerian Govt Plans $500m Revenue From Marginal Oilfield Bids

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

Nigerian Govt Plans $500m Revenue From Marginal Oilfield Bids

February 7, 2021030
Austrian Firm Plans Pipeline Production Factory In Nigeria

The Nigerian Government is expecting to earn a minimum of $500m in revenue (N189.5bn) from the ongoing marginal field bid round.

The Department of Petroleum Resources on Friday said the successful bidders would be allowed for the first time in the nation to pay the acquisition cost of the oilfields in naira.

The Director/Chief Executive Officer, DPR, Mr Sarki Auwalu, explained that the bid round would be concluded before the end of the first quarter of this year.

Auwalu said, “What we did internally is to look at the competent person reports and objectively estimate the average signature bonus on a field. We estimate to have not less than $500m, which is on the conservative side.”

The Federal Government, through the DPR, had announced on June 1, 2020 the start of the 2020 Marginal Field Bid Round, with 57 fields available for indigenous companies and investors interested in participating in the exploration and production business in Nigeria.

The agency said last month that 161 companies had been shortlisted to advance to the final stage of the bid round.

“When we started the marginal fields bid round, we reviewed the first and learnt from the experience. We had 24 fields awarded in 2003; unfortunately, only 13 out of the 24 seems to be producing,” Auwalu said in an interview on Arise TV’s The Morning Show.

He said there were over 630 applicants, out of which about 500 were prequalified.

“We are avoiding any third-party interference since government really believes in us and we believe the investors are having confidence in the process,” he said, adding that there would be no discretionary award.

Related tags :

About Author

Nigerian Govt Plans $500m Revenue From Marginal Oilfield Bids
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

September 23, 2013044

RegCharles Finance and Capital Limited Recruits Head – Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)

The company is a Social and Impact Investment company as well as commercial investment company that combines a mixture of debt, equity, quasi-equity, micro-credit/lending and micro-equity models in fi
Read More
September 2, 2013041

Marketing Executive in a Financial Institution

We are a well established Financial Institution looking to engage proactive, professionally presented individuals with marketing experience and knowledge of the Nigerian capital market. Job Title: Mar
Read More
Ahmed Lawan COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
July 16, 2019056

Ahmed Lawan Grieves Killing of 118 Nigerians by South Africans

Senate President Ahmad Lawan yesterday lamented the killing of Nigerians in South Africa as he put the total death total death toll over the years at 118. Lawan, while receiving in audience the South
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon