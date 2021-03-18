Nigerian Govt Okays $1.5 Billion For Revamp of Port Harcourt Refinery

March 18, 2021 89

The Nigerian Government has approved the sum of $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, stated this while briefing newsmen at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

The minister said that the rehabilitation, which has been contracted to an Italian firm, Tecnimont S.P.A, would be done in three phases.

He explained that the first phase would be completed in 18 months, the second phase in 24 months and the final phase would be within 44 months.

He assured that the other three refineries will be put in place before the end of the Buhari-led administration.

He said, “The Ministry of Petroleum Resources presented a memo on the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt refinery for the sum of $1.5 billion, and it was approved by the council today(Thursday).

“So, we are happy to announce that the rehabilitation of productivity refinery will commence in three phases.

“The first phase is to be completed in 18 months, which will take the refinery to a production of 90 percent of its nameplate capacity.

“The second phase is to be completed in 24 months and all the final stage will be completed in 44 months and consultations are approved.

“And I believe that this is good news for Nigeria.”