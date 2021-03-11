fbpx
Nigerian Govt Expects Payment For Marginal Oilfields Award In 45 Days

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

Nigerian Govt Expects Payment For Marginal Oilfields Award In 45 Days

March 11, 20210133
Crude Oil Price Soars Past $70

Nigeria’s petroleum regulator has granted provisional tenders to develop 57 marginal oilfields, sources in the industry revealed this to Reuters.

It was learnt that provisional award letters were sent by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) last week, requesting payment within 45 days in order to secure the awards.

It was gathered that the deal could get the government $500 million in signature bonuses.

A DPR spokesman could not confirm this to Reuters as call, email or text messages seeking comment were not responded to.

Marginal fields are smaller oil blocks typically developed by indigenous companies. 

Nigeria is looking to production from the fields to bolster state finances and increase local participation in the oil sector, which provides the bulk of the country’s foreign exchange.

While local companies have become increasingly important to the industry, it remains dominated by international oil majors.

Of the more than 600 companies that applied for pre-qualification, 161 were shortlisted to move to the final round of the bidding process.

The 57 oil fields involved in the current auction were launched last June. 

They are part of the first marginal field round in nearly 20 years.

“For the signature bonus, what we did internally was to look at the Competent Person Report and objectively estimate the average signature bonus on that field,” said Sarki Auwalu, Director of DPR. 

“Some fields are high, while some fields are low. We estimate to have not less than $500 million, which is very much on the conservative side.”

To ease pressure on domestic reserves, Auwalu noted that signature bonuses will be paid either in United States Dollars or Nigerian Naira. 

About Author

Nigerian Govt Expects Payment For Marginal Oilfields Award In 45 Days
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

August 14, 2013064

Champagne Imports To Nigeria: France Records 27% Increase

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Champagne makers in France have recorded bumper sales as imports to Nigeria have jumped 27 per cent in one year. A research conducted by Euromonitor Interna
Read More
N-Power NEWS
February 27, 2017080

FG To Employ 350,000 Graduates Under N-Power

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Buhari administration has unfolded plans to hire additional 350,000 graduates under the N-Power Volunteer Corps. This will bring the engaged graduates t
Read More
Super Eagles NEWSLETTERWorld Cup 2018
June 12, 2018085

“Russia, Here We Come!” Super Eagles Off To Russia in Style

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigerian Super Eagles  have taken their World Cup style to a new level as they set off for Russia from their training base in Austria on Monday. The Super E
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.