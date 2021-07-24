fbpx

Nigerian Govt Builds Three Centres To Decongest Correctional Homes

July 24, 2021
The Nigerian Government is set to construct three new custodial centres with a total capacity of 3,000 in order to reduce the congestion in correctional homes in the country.

The Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, said this during the unveiling of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Osun State Command Headquarters Complex, in Osogbo on Friday.

Aregbesola said the new custodial centres would be built in Karchi in Abuja, Kano, and Bori in Rivers.

The minister disclosed that the custodial project in Kano was almost completed.

The minister explained that the national custodial centres currently had the capacity to accommodate 57,278 inmates.

“But as of the last count, earlier in the week, there is a total population of 68,747 inmates, indicating an overpopulation capacity of 18 per cent,” he said.

Ife Ogunfuwa
