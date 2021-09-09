fbpx

Nigerian Govt Approves Deployment Of 5G

September 9, 20210197
The Nigerian government has approved the immediate implementation of the National Policy for Fifth Generation network and deployment of 5G.

A statement issued by the office of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, said the approval was given on Wednesday after a presentation at the FEC meeting.

This was contained in a press statement titled ‘Federal Executive Council approves 5G Policy for Nigeria’

The Nigerian Communications Commission in 2019 conducted a three-month trial of the 5G in three major cities in Nigeria in order to assess the health and security effects of deploying 5G in the country.

The statement said, “The implementation of the National Policy is with immediate effect. The policy was developed in order to engage stakeholders and ensure sufficient public awareness.

“The stakeholder engagement was thorough and multi-sectoral in nature.  It also took into account the report of the three-month 5G trials that commenced on November 25, 2019.

“The report critically reviewed and studied the health and security implications of deploying 5G in Nigeria.”

According to the ministry, the National Frequency Management Council headed by Pantami will release the spectrum for 5G deployment to the NCC for mobile network operators that had met all necessary conditions.

