Nigerian Govt Acquires N1.7bn Towers For Safe Flight Operations

June 25, 2021 60

The Nigerian Government on Thursday unveiled two mobile control towers worth N1.7 billion that were procured to ensure safety of flights.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, while inaugurating the towers bought by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) in Lagos, said they would be deployed in Lagos and Abuja airports for security and emergency services.

A control tower is a building at an airport from which instructions are given to aircraft when they are taking off or landing.

Speaking after unveiling the towers, the minister said, “The intent and purpose of the Ministry and what we have been doing is to ensure safety and efficiency of our sector without degrading and de-emphasizing issues of security and comfort.

“So how very safe you depart point A and land Point B is our primary concern and primary importance. So this is an extension of that intent and purpose and so the amount of N1.7bn has been spent in procuring these mobile towers.

READ ALSO: Buhari To Visit London On Friday For Medical Checkup

“We will use it in Lagos and Abuja and if need be we take them to locations where they do not have conventional control towers. They are so equipped, so modernised, so efficient and so very alive. It has everything that a control tower can have.

“We have real time weather, we have all of the approach and departure procedures and over-flight to ensure smooth flight operations and air traffic management.

“So, I am glad that NAMA has been proactive on this request and Mr. President has been generous enough to yet again allow us to do this procurement and spend this amount of money in the interest of safety.”