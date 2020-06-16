Nigerian Government Demands Investigation into Killing of Toyin Salau in US

The Nigerian Government has called for investigation into the alleged killing of a Nigerian, Toyin Salau in the USA.

The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, described the alleged murder of the 19-year- old Nigerian-American Activist, as depressing and cruel.

She urged the US government to conduct a thorough investigation on the circumstances that led to Miss Salau’s death.

Toyin Salau, a 19-year-old lady of Nigerian origin, was found dead days after she was declared missing in the city of Tallahassee, Florida, the United States.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, Toyin, who spoke at Black Lives Matters protests in the city, was last seen June 6 near Wahnish Way and Orange Avenue, Tallahassee.

Salau was declared missing hours after she tweeted she was sexually assaulted.

She tweeted that a man molested her that morning around Park Avenue and Richview Road, Tallahassee, Florida.

According to her, ” the man offered to give her a ride back to a church where she had sought “refuge” because of “unjust living conditions.”

“He came disguised as a man of God and ended up picking me up from nearby Saxon Street,” she tweeted. “I trusted the holy spirit to keep me safe.” she said.

According to reports, the Tallahassee Community Action Agency conducted a search party on Wednesday night, starting at Bethel AME Church.

The demonstrators searched for hours carrying flashlights and asking for medics to join them in case she was hurt.

Sadly, on June 15, after a week of her abduction, Salah was found dead.

Before her confirmed death, she was very passionate about government policies, fighting racism and other issues affecting the society.

The NIDCOM Boss, Dabiri-Erewa, condoled with the immediate family of Ms Salau who died while advocating against oppression and injustice.

Source: VON