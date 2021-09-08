Nigerian Footballers Playing In Europe’s Finest Leagues

September 8, 2021 113

Nigeria has produced some of the best footballers in the continent and the world. These footballers have played in some of the biggest leagues in the world.

As a result, there are many football fans in the country supporting local and foreign teams. Recent studies have shown that Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United are among the most supported European clubs in the country.

The love for football has also led to an increase in football betting activities in the country; click here to read more about sports betting in Nigeria, where you can find a secure platform for online sports betting, offering the best markets and generous offers.

READ ALSO: NAFDAC Reveals Causes of Kidney Disease, Cancer

The 2021/22 season has kicked off, and Nigerian footballers will be representing their teams in Europe.

Although many Nigerian professional footballers play in different European leagues, this piece will focus on the top five.

5. Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is one of the most exciting Nigerian footballers. Born in Lagos, Nigeria, on December 22, 1988, Vic used to sell sachet water and other household necessities on the streets.

He started playing football while in Olusosun primary school, which served as a meeting point for young footballers in the community. At the moment, Victor plays for Napoli as a forward.

Napoli is ranked fifth in the Serie A 2020/21 season. Moreover, the club has won six Coppa Italia titles, two league titles, and one UEFA Cup. Victor has been an integral part of this Italian club.

4. Kelechi Iheanacho

Iheanacho was born in Immo, Nigeria, and was an ardent football fan from his childhood. Playing professionally was his childhood dream, and it came to pass.

He currently plays for Leicester City in the English Premier League. He is arguably the best Nigerian attacker in the EPL. Brendan Rodgers has given the Nigerian attacker a chance to prove his prowess, and he took it with both hands.

In 2021, he broke the record held by Chelsea legend Didier Drogba by becoming the new FA Cup African all-time goalscorer.

3. Samuel Chukewze

Chukewze is one of the integral members of the Villareal team that won the UEFA Europa League last season. The winger put in impressive performances for his team, making him one of the best versatile wingers in Europe.

His most notable strengths are his dribbling skills and fast feet. He is one of the Nigerian footballers to watch this season as Villareal enters this new campaign.

2. Wilfred Ndidi

Ndidi is undoubtedly the most consistent Nigerian professional footballer in the recent past. Several global rankings have put him among the top 20 best footballers in the world.

The Nigerian midfielder has been an essential player for Leicester City. His ability to dictate games from deep has seen him attract interest from top European Leagues.

1. Paul Onuachu

Based on performance statistics, Paul Onuacho is currently the best attacker in Europe. The attacker got over 25 goals for his club Genk in the Belgian First Division A last season.

He has also been very consistent in his performances, justifying his call-up to the national team. His strength is his goal-scoring prowess and consistency in performance levels. At the moment, he tops the charts of top Nigerian footballers playing in Europe.