fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTERTechnology & Business

Nigerian Exporters Get Boost To Tap $400bn Amazon Market

January 24, 2022046
Amazon Acquires Encyrption App, Wickr, For Undisclosed Amount

The Export Expansion Facility Program and Export and Sell Limited have partnered to empower non-oil exporters with the skills needed to expand their operations and explore over $400bn monthly sales market on Amazon.

The EEFP is being implemented by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, It said part of the partnership would enable both institutions to train the non-oil exporters on how to label their products to meet US regulators’ requirements, warehousing of the product as well as listing and sales, among others.

According to the statement, the EEFP is geared towards disbursing the N50bn export development fund that is part of the Federal Government’s N2.3tn Economic Sustainability Plan.

It said the scheme had supported over 1,100 businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said the NEPC had also facilitated a business focused on capacity building, training Nigerian businesses on the rudiments of improving their exports.

The statement said Export and Sell had also been tasked with training and on-boarding over 10,000 Nigerian businesses on Amazon.

The Chief Executive Officer, Export and Sell, Nduka Udeh, said all the partners had seen the need for training to help Nigerians to improve their export earnings by embracing online training that would enhance their knowledge of the export business.

“There is a difference between just putting your goods on a plane and having someone ship it and doing the right thing,” he said.

According to him, doing the right thing entails products meeting the quality for export which ensures that products from Nigeria are not rejected in the ports of other countries. According to Udeh, helping businesses to export has a huge multiplier effect across the economy by increasing the volume of export earnings.

EEFP’s Programme Coordinator, Maureen Ideozu, said to capitalise on Amazon’s $400bn market, it was important to have Nigerian businesses listed on big e-tailers like Amazon US.

She said, “When made-in-Nigeria listed businesses can bolster their revenue and earn in dollars, it improves their ability to scale, create employment and broaden their tax remittance to the Nigerian government.”

According to the statement, so far, the EEFP has through the EDF increased Export and Sell’s training capacity from 1,000 business to over 10,000.

It said with funds from the grant, the company had launched an online training platform and had also secured a training facility in Lagos.

Dangote Petrochemical Will Reverse Nigeria’s Economy – AfFB’s Adesina
Related tags :

About Author

Nigerian Exporters Get Boost To Tap $400bn Amazon Market
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Customs Rakes In N2.3 Trillion Revenue In 11 Months NEWSLETTERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES
December 23, 20210324

Customs Rake In N2.3 Trillion Revenue In 11 Months

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has stated that it has so far raked in N2.3 trillion revenue into the federation account in 2021. This was disclosed by th
Read More
June 13, 20160277

Deposit Banks Seek N10,000 Limit for Over the Counter Withdrawal

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram   The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has received a proposal by deposit banks to limit the over the counter cash withdrawal by bank customers to N10,000
Read More
NEWSLETTERTOURISM, TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY
June 14, 20161291

A.G. Leventis Recommends 10kobo Dividend Despite N177million Loss After Tax

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A.G. Leventis Plc released its audited result for 2015 on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Monday, June 13 with a 38.3 percent to N329.4 million plunge
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.