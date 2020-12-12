Nigerian Equity Market Declines 2.5% This Week

December 12, 2020 40

After enjoying bullish trend in the past week, the Nigerian equity market declined 2.5% this week, due to losses by Dangote Cement, WAPCO, and Zenith Bank.

The All-Share Index shed 2.5% w/w to settle at 34,250.74 points, market capitalisation lost ₦463.7billion to close at ₦17.9trillion, while the YTD return moderated to 27.6%.

The average volume equities investors traded rose 35.2% to 453.0 million units, while value traded dropped 17.4% to ₦4.2billion.

The top traded stocks by volume were UBA (275.2m units), FBNH (146.1m units) and ZENITH (143.4m units) while GUARANTY (₦4.5bn), ZENITH (₦3.3bn) and UBA (₦2.3bn) led by value.

The Industrial Goods and Banking sectors had the highest dip, dipping 5.0% and 2.9% respectively, on the back of sell pressures in WAPCO (-10.7%), DANGCEM (-8.0%), ACCESS (-5.8%) and ZENITH (-5.2%).

Also, the Insurance and AFR-ICT sectors shed 1.8% each, underpinned on losses by REGALINS (-16.7%), AIICO (-4.5%), CHAMS (-4.5%) and MTNN (-0.8%).

The Consumer Goods and Oil & Gas sectors also went down 1.6% and 0.3% respectively due sell-offs in CHAMPION (-8.2%), FLOURMILL (-6.8%) and ARDOVA (-6.8%).

FTNCOCOA (+51.7%), UNIONDAC (+16.0%) and OKOMUOIL (+10.0%) were the best performed equities, while REGALINS (-16.7%), UPL (-14.3%) and NEIMETH (-12.4%) led the laggards.