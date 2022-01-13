fbpx

Nigerian Equities Gain N981b In Six Days

January 13, 20220110

Investors in Nigerian equities have earned more than N981 billion in net capital gains in the past seven trading sessions, making the country’s stocks some of the most lucrative in the global stock markets.

Benchmark for the Nigerian stock market yesterday increased on the grounds of increased demand across several sectors of the market to a year-to-date return of 4.4 percent; implying net capital gains of N981.1 billion in the seven trading sessions.

The continuing rally at the Nigerian stock market underlined a positive and also cautious, outlook for the equities by several pundits after the Nigerian market sustained a two-year consecutive positive return.

The continuing rally has built up the net capital gains for investors since 2020 to more than N8.7 trillion.

Nigerian equities had over the past 24 months posted a two-year average return of 56.1 percent, equivalent to net capital gains of N7.76 trillion over the past two years.

The stock market closed in 2021 with an average return of 6.07 percent, equivalent to net capital gains of N1.278 trillion.

It had in the throes of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 recorded an average return of 50.03 percent, representing net capital gains of N6.483 trillion.

Yesterday, investors raked in N403 billion in net capital gains amidst bargain-hunting for large-cap blue chips and value stocks. The benchmark index showed an average return of 1.7 percent.

The strong rally yesterday was driven by influential stocks such as Dangote Cement, Seplat Energy; Guinness Nigeria; BUA Foods, and MTN Nigeria Communications.

The total turnover of trades yesterday stood at 266.3 million shares valued at N3.8 billion in 4,502 deals.

2022: Diversify, Rotate Your Investment Portfolios — Experts

Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

