Nigerian Embassy in Germany Suspends Staff over Alleged Solicitation of Sex for Passport

November 18, 2020

The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Germany on Tuesday announced the suspension of its staff member who was caught on video allegedly soliciting sex in exchange for a passport.

In the viral video on social media, the unnamed staff member of the Nigerian embassy was seen in a hotel where he had allegedly planned to meet a woman for sex in order to facilitate the issuance of her passport.

In a statement on Tuesday, the embassy said the suspension is with immediate effect so as to probe the allegations of sexual abuse and other criminal activity.

Yusuf Tuggar, Nigeria’s ambassador to Germany, said the official will face the full weight of the law when the investigation is completed

“We have a zero-tolerance policy towards abuse of office and especially of sexual misconduct,” Tuggar said.

“Our full resources are being deployed to investigate a very serious incident and any other abuses that this inquiry may reveal.

“The investigation is taking place with all the urgency and diligence that this very serious situation demands. When due process is complete, any guilty party can expect to face the full weight of the law. Our heartfelt sympathies are with any innocent victims of abuse.”