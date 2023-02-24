Nigerian Elections: Play your part and stay up-to-date with these 5 online resources

The 2023 elections in Nigeria are fast approaching, with the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled to kick off on February 25, 2023. These elections are a critical time for Nigerians, as they present an opportunity for citizens to have their voices heard and to shape the future of their country. To help you stay informed and engaged, we’ve put together a list of five essential online tools that you can use during the election season. These tools will help you stay up-to-date on the latest election trends, find information on the candidates and their policies, and get directions to your polling station, ensuring that you are ready and empowered to make your voice heard.

Find at-a-glance elections information

To make it easier to stay up-to-date on the upcoming elections, we’ve launched new information panels in Nigeria on Search. When Nigerians search for “Nigeria Elections” on Google, they can quickly find relevant and authoritative information including key dates, the latest news and polling information from trusted sources.

Nigeria Elections Trends Page

To help people understand how and what users are searching for in the lead up to the election, we have launched a dedicated Google Trends election page. With this tool, you can stay informed about the most searched election topics, and view insights from across the country. You can use the tool to compare the search interest in different candidates, parties, and issues.

Livestream on YouTube on elections day or watch past debates or town halls

YouTube is a helpful resource for those who want to stay informed about the elections. You can watch past debates and town halls on YouTube to get a better understanding of the candidates and their policies. News providers can also provide live election coverage through their YouTube channels

Link: https://www.youtube.com/

Google Doodle

For the Nigeria elections, Google will be featuring a special elections Doodle, which when clicked, will connect you to the elections information panels. This page provides you with the most relevant and up-to-date information on the elections, pulled from trusted parties. The Doodle is a fun and creative way to learn about the election candidates and their policies, while highlighting important issues and events related to the election.

Find Your Polling Station using Google Maps

To find out where your polling station is, you can use the INEC portal at https://cvr.inecnigeria.org/pu. Once you have located your polling station, you can enter the address into Google Maps and get directions to the location. You can also use Google Maps on www.google.com/maps to find out information about the area around the polling station before you even leave home. This tool can save you time and ensure that you arrive at your polling station on time.

These digital resources will help you remain informed, active, and empowered leading up to Nigeria’s pivotal 2023 elections. You can make a difference in the future of the country by utilising these resources to make your voice heard and influence policy.