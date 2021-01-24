Nigerian Economy To Be Reviewed By Economic Experts

January 24, 2021 29

A webinar titled ‘How organisations can achieve principled performance in 2021 and beyond,’ will have experts who will review the Nigerian economy in 2021 and look for ways forward.

This was disclosed by the Group Chief Executive Officer of Dynamic Governance and IT Solutions Limited David Ogogo – organisers of the event.

The webinar, according to Ogogo, aims to deal with the subject of how corporate organisations needed a redefinition of their vision and mission statement and find a way to remain solvent throughout the pandemic.

Ogogo said, “Consequently some organisations had to redefine their vision and mission statements so as to find ways and means of remaining relevant to ensure sustainability.”

On the company’s website, it stated that the webinar will deal with “Lessons from major failures and leaderships as a critical success factor in organizations will be fully explained.”