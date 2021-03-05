Nigerian Cuisines To Get International Recognition

March 5, 2021 154

To compete with cuisines emanating from countries like China, Japan, and India, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has announced plans to make Nigerian cuisines get the same appeal.

This development was disclosed by the council’s Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Olusegun Awolowo, at an event for Nigerian cuisine exporters in Akwa Ibom State.

Following a trend on social media where individuals filmed themselves eating meals such as fufu and okro, the NEPC stated that the traction it pulled was “mostly positive”.

On this platform, the NEPC hopes to create a “unified standard” for Nigerian cuisines globally.

The council said, “The Nigeria Cuisine Beyond Border concept is to set up world class and unified standard for Nigerian cuisine across the world.

“The Cuisine is expected to taste accredited restaurants across the globe. These restaurants are expected to compete with other branded restaurants like Chinese, Indian, Japanese, Malaysian and Ethiopian that are well known in the global market.

“Nigeria cuisine recently trended on the international scene when Victoria’s Kitchen in the USA prepared Nigerian egusi soup with fufu.

“The Tiktok/Instagram videos went viral and drew the attention of the world to some Nigerian cuisine and it is interesting to note that the appraisal was mostly positive.”