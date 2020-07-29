Nigerian Christian Cleric ‘Reburies’ George Floyd in Imo State

George Floyd who died from US police brutality may be dead and buried, but not for Humble Okoro, a Nigerian Pastor, who claimed to have traced his ancestral root to Imo state.

“I have traced the ancestral root of George Obinna Floyd to Umuoffor kindred in Obokwu obibi Aboh Mbaise Imo State and I feel so happy now that we have reburied him alongside with his ancestors,” Okoro said.

Okoro conducted a fresh burial service for the late Floyd in Imo.

Floyd was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and raised in the Third Ward of Houston, Texas. In 2014, he moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota.

On May 25, 2020, Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt on Floyd’s neck for almost eight minutes while he was handcuffed and lying face down, begging for his life and repeatedly saying “I can’t breathe”.

During the final two minutes, Floyd was motionless and had no pulse while Chauvin ignored onlookers’ pleas to remove his knee, which he did not do until medics told him to.

Below are some pictures from the funeral.

