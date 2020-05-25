Nigerian Celebrities Pledge Support For Cynthia Morgan

- May 25, 2020
Nigerian celebrities including hip hop star, Davido on Sunday pledged support for the embattled queen of dancehall, Cynthia Morgan.

Cynthia Morgan had earlier in an Instagram live video with Sandra Ogbebor bared it all on how she has been struggling with her music career.

She revealed how her relationship with her former music label Northside Entertainment ended on a sour note with her losing her royalties and eventually running into depression and financial troubles.

Celebrities and fans in reaction to this pledged support for Cynthia Morgan and opened a GoFundMe fundraising account for her.

Davido however tweeted that he is willing to feature her in a new song.
“Tell Cynthia I got an anthem for her ….. I’ll record my verse now,” Davido tweeted.

This got Cynthia Morgan teary as she replied to Davido with crying emojis.

Also, popular OAP Dotun in his tweet said Morgan was a promising artist and she deserves a comeback.

Big brother Naija star, Tacha in her reaction to the trends went down memory lane. She narrated how the German Juice crooner influenced her life with hit track ‘Dont Break My Heart,’ while she was in the University.

Toke Makinwa in her reaction sued for peace between Cynthia Morgan and her former manager. “We just want music,” she tweeted.

Source: Channels TV

