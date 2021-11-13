fbpx

Nigerian-British Chamber Of Commerce Inaugurates 17th President, Launches Software Programming Academy

November 13, 2021

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) will host its members and distinguished guests to its Presidential Inauguration Dinner on Friday, December 3rd, 2021 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Annual Presidential Dinner is the premier event of the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce held to celebrate excellence in the Nigerian Business Sector and to promote Anglo-Nigerian business relationships. This year, the dinner is set to be even more symbolic with the Inauguration of the Chamber’s 17th and 2nd Female President – Bisi Adeyemi and the Launch of the NBCC Programming Academy & Incubator for young women.

Speaking on the Inauguration Dinner at a press conference in Lagos, the Director-General, Mrs Ayomide Olajide said the Presidential Dinner “is not only to celebrate and honour the President but also hold a grand and befitting event to showcase the Chamber and its activities”.

This year’s dinner promises to be a riveting experience with Dr. Olayemi Cardoso, Chairman Citibank Nigeria Limited as the Chairman of the Day, and Guest Speaker, Dr. Omobola Johnson, Chairman Guinness Nigeria Plc.

Chairman of the Presidential Inauguration Dinner Committee, Mr. Akin Osuntoki confirms that the Committee intends to showcase the NBCC as the foremost bilateral Chamber in Nigeria, diligently striving to deepen Anglo-Nigerian trade and investment.

Other NBCC EXCO members present at the press conference are Prince Abimbola Olashore, Deputy President, NBCC; Ms Anne Rinu, Chairman, Advocacy Committee NBCC; and, Mrs Grace Adejare-Ajuwon, Vice-Chair Communications Committee, NBCC.

About the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce is the Foremost Bilateral Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria. Her main objective has been the promotion of trade and investment between Nigeria and Britain since its inception in 1977.

NBCC currently has about 400 members spanning all sectors of the economy made up of Nigerian and British businesspeople. Headquartered in Lagos, NBCC maintains an NBCC-UK Network in London and a developing network of local branches within the country.

