Nigerian Breweries Plc’s Shareholders Approve Acquisition Of Distell Nigeria

Shareholders of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Nigeria’s foremost brewing company, have overwhelmingly approved the acquisition of an 80% stake in Distell Wines and Spirits Nigeria Limited (Distell Nigeria) and the import business of Heineken Beverages (Holdings) Limited (Heineken Beverages).

The approval was given at the company’s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

With this development, the Board will proceed to conclude the transaction that will give Nigerian Breweries Plc the majority stake in Distell Nigeria and the exclusive right to import, market, and distribute in Nigeria, Heineken Beverages’ wines, spirits, and ciders brands from South Africa, including the right to produce any of the imported brands locally.

Speaking during the Extraordinary General Meeting, the Board Chairman, Asue Ighodalo, explained that the acquisition aligns with the company’s vision to become a Total Beverage Company, by adding wines and spirits to the product portfolio to cater to its diverse consumer needs.

“This acquisition is part of efforts to provide access to a complementary multi-category portfolio of fast-growing brands of wines and spirits market segment and capture significant growth opportunities in the wines and spirits segment of the brewing industry”, Ighodalo stated.

The National Coordinator of Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Boniface Okezie, who spoke at the event, lauded the board and management for taking a decisive step to expand the business amidst the complex and challenging business environment.

The Company Secretary and Legal Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Uaboi Agbebaku, added that the consideration for the acquisition approved by the shareholders is about N 7 billion, and that the company had earlier received a confirmation from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission that the transaction will be treated as internal restructuring. This means that no further regulatory approval process will be required.

“The parties to the transaction will now proceed to agreeing the final terms and conditions of the sale and purchase agreement with the aim of concluding the transaction in the first quarter of 2024”, Agbebaku said.

Distell Nigeria is involved in the local production of wines and ciders under license from Heineken Beverages. With the acquisition, Nigerian Breweries will have access to both the local production and the importation of wines, spirits, and flavoured alcoholic beverages brands from South Africa including Amarula Crèam Liquor, JC Leroux, Nederburg, Drostdy Haf, 4th Street, Bain’s Whiskey, Knight Whiskey, Chamdor wine ranges, Hunters, and Savanna.