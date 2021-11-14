Nigerian Breweries Plc Unfold Plans To Celebrate 75 years Anniversary, Unveils Logo

November 14, 2021 118

Nigerian Breweries Plc, the foremost brewing company has unfolded plans to celebrate the 75 years anniversary of the company.

The plans and logo for the anniversary celebration with the theme “75 years of refreshing lives” was officially unveiled during a media parley by the company held in Lagos Tuesday, November 16, 2021, on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Speaking at the media parley, the Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Hans Essaadi disclosed that the company intends to mark the anniversary with a series of activities.

He stated that the company is indeed grateful to Nigeria and Nigerians for the unflinching support it has received from its esteemed stakeholders over the last 75 years.

“We are grateful to everyone -our consumers; investors, staff, government, and media for their steadfast support.

We the support of our passionate staff, committed shareholders, and stakeholders like you, we remained fully energized for another 75 years”, he said.

In his keynote speech at the parley, the Chairman of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Chief(Dr) Kolawole Jamodu stated that there are very few companies in Nigeria today that can boast of being in existence before the country’s independence and that are still standing tall and sustaining the leadership position in their respective industries like Nigerian Breweries Plc.

Jamodu explained that the success story of the company can be attributed to the company’s valued investors and shareholders, the consumers as well as the hardworking men and women who work across the company’s 9 breweries, 2 malting plants, sales offices and other locations across the country.

“We are determined to continue to refreshing lives, not just through our products, but also through our investment in sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as demonstrated through our various projects in Education; Youth & Women Empowerment, Community Development, Entertainment, Sports and more” he added

In her own remarks, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sade Morgan described the 75 years anniversary celebration of the company as a major milestone that deserves to be celebrated given the company’s rich heritage and track record of growth and strong performance.

Commenting on the anniversary logo, Morgan stated that the logo depicts a bust of excitement, youthfulness, the green and white green of the Nigerian flag as a proudly Nigeria company.

Outlining the series of activities to mark the year-long anniversary with all its stakeholders the Corporate Affairs Director revealed that the company would launch its new website on November 16, 2021, which is the actual anniversary date to be followed by a line-up of internal engagement activities.

She also disclosed that there would be a series of consumer activations, sponsorship, and celebratory activations nationwide as well as social media campaigns across the different channels.

Nigerian Breweries Plc, a member of the Heineken group is the pioneer and largest brewing company in Nigeria was incorporated in 1946 as “Nigerian Brewery Limited”.

In June 1949, the Company recorded a landmark when the first bottle of STAR lager beer rolled out of its Lagos Brewery bottling lines.

From a humble beginning in 1946, the company now has nine fully operational breweries from which its high-quality products are produced and distributed to all parts of Nigeria, in addition to the two malting plants in Aba and Kaduna.

It also has Sales Offices and Distribution Centers across the country. For seven and half decades, the beer giant has produced iconic brands in the Nigerian market.

Nigerian Breweries Plc has a rich portfolio of high-quality brands that include Star Lager beer; Heineken, Gulder, Maltina, Fayrouz, Star, Climax, Legend extra stout, Amstel Malta, Goldberg, 33 Export, Life Continental, Malta Gold, Hi-Malt, More, Turbo King, and the recently launched Desperado.

As a major brewing company, the company encourages and continues to play major roles in, the establishment of ancillary businesses.

These include manufacturers of bottles, cans, crown corks, labels, cartons, and plastic crates as well as service providers including those in the hospitality sector, distribution, transport, event management, advertising, and marketing communication.