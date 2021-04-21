Nigerian Breweries Plc Flags off 7th Edition of Maltina Teacher of The Year

April 21, 2021 109

Nigerian Breweries Plc., has flagged off the 7th edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year aimed at recognizing and celebrating exceptional teachers in Nigeria for their contribution to nation building.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Mrs. Sade Morgan explained that entries are open online for submission from April 20, 2021 and will close on June 25, 2021.

Morgan noted that the Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative is one of the numerous ways through which the company is fulfilling its corporate philosophy of” Winning with Nigeria”.

She urged all secondary school teachers in Nigeria to take advantage of the initiative to gain the deserved rewards and recognition.

“I know that I speak for everyone in Nigerian Breweries Plc when I say that we are proud of all our teachers and this is why we intend to continue rewarding and honouring them, as they continue their critical work of building tomorrow’s generation of leaders.

We are therefore very excited to flag off the search for the best secondary school teacher in Nigeria in the 7th edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year. The winners would be unveiled at a gala event to be held in October in commemoration of the 2021 World Teachers Day,” Morgan said.

She urged eligible teachers who are interested in participating in the 7th edition of the initiative to log on to the dedicated website (www.maltinateacheroftheyear.com) to complete the forms online. Alternatively, they can download the forms, complete, scan and email the completed form to [email protected]

Commenting on the prizes, Morgan announced that just like in the previous editions, the ultimate winner will receive a total cash prize of N6.5 million, in addition to capacity development training abroad while his/her school receives either a block of classroom or a computer laboratory.

She stated that the first runner-up will go home with the sum of N1 million, the second runner-up would receive the sum of N750,000 while all state champions would be rewarded with the sum of N500,000 each.

The Corporate Affairs Director commended all educational stakeholders working with the company on the initiative including the Federal and State Ministry of Education, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) for their unflinching support.

She urged them to use their network to reach out to teachers across the country by notifying them about this year’s edition to drive massive participation.

Representatives of the various associations who spoke at the flag off ceremony commended Nigerian Breweries for staying committed to the project and promised to do all they can to ensure the success of this year’s event.