Nigerian Breweries Plc Empowers 441 Youth, Women On Skill Acquisition In Abuja, 4 Other Locations

November 11, 2021

Nigerian Breweries Plc, the foremost brewing company in Nigeria through its Partnership for Empowerment initiative has empowered about 441 women and youth on skill acquisition across 5 key locations in Nigeria.

The successful beneficiaries were trained in 20 skill areas that include confectionery (baking), cosmetology, hairdressing, solar panel installation, cell phone repairs, barbing, fashion design, marketing, block molding among others.

The number of beneficiaries for each of the locations is 65 for Lagos, 100 for Abuja, 126 for Kaduna, 75 for Ibadan and 75 for Imo state.

The initiative which is in its third year began a pilot scheme in 2019 in Awo-Mamma in Imo State where about 100 participants – 50 males and 50 females were trained in different vocational skills ranging from cosmetology to barbing and shoemaking.

Speaking at the graduation ceremonies held in Lagos and other designated locations, the Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Hans Essaadi noted that part of the objectives of the empowerment initiative by the company is geared towards enterprise development, skill acquisition and employment creation in the communities where the empowerment initiatives are hosted.

Essaadi disclosed that the beneficiaries of the initiative have been provided with start-up tools to support their journey towards entrepreneurship, employment generation and financial independence.

He further stated that the company remains absolutely committed to creating more opportunities that will enhance the socio-economic advancement of women and the youth in Nigeria.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, we are committed to supporting women and youth to be economically independent and self-reliant. It is a given that if more women and youth are empowered in the informal sector, they will contribute greatly towards the economic growth of the country”, he said.

Also speaking, the representative of Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory, Mrs. Chiwendu Amba, while commending Nigerian Breweries Plc for their thoughtfulness in catering for the need of widows and vulnerable in the society explained that the empowerment will not only bring succor to the beneficiaries but also help to optimize their business values and enhance their potential for jobs creation.

“Globally, widows and vulnerable have fewer opportunities for economic participation than any other group, less access to basic and higher education for their children, and greater health challenges.

Therefore, guaranteeing the rights of widows and giving them opportunities to reach their full potential is critical not only for attaining their goals but also for meeting a wide range of societal challenges”, Amba said.

She further disclosed that empowering widows and youth would go a long way to increasing the health and productivity of families and communities thereby creating a ripple effect that benefits everyone, and increases their sense of self-worth.

She explained that the Federal Government is committed and determined to support the implementation of programmes and policies geared towards the development of women and youth in Nigeria.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Lagos, Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke stated that the training of youth and women by Nigerian Breweries Plc is the right step in the right direction as this would help to tackle the rising rate of unemployment in Nigeria.

Arobieke, therefore, advised the teeming unemployed youth and women in Ijora and across the state to take up vocational training located at various vocational training centres so that they can be empowered to take care of their needs.

One of the beneficiaries, Elizabeth Afunlehin who spoke at the event lauded the company for coming up with an initiative that addresses unemployment saying that she is indeed excited and proud to have benefited from it.

“It is a privilege to be part of this training programme. I want to appreciate Nigerian Breweries Plc for bringing this skill to my community, empowering me so that I can cater to my needs in the future.

Looking for a job is not easy these days. I am highly excited that with what I have learned through this empowerment programme”, Afunlehin said.

The event was well attended by NB senior management staff and guests in all the various locations.