Nigerian Breweries Plc appoints Yeliz Yedikardesler as a Non-Executive Director

March 31, 2022

The Board of Directors of Nigerian Breweries Plc, has announced the appointment of Mrs Yeliz Yedikardesler as a Non-Executive Director effective April 1, 2022.

Yedikardesler, who currently holds the position of Senior Director, Finance; Africa, Middle East, and Eastern Europe of HEINEKEN, is expected to bring her wealth of experience and knowledge to the Board and the Company.

Prior to her joining the HEINEKEN Group in March 2022, Yedikardesler was the Regional Finance Director, Mars Wrigley Middle East Africa(MEA), Mars Incorporated, Dubai UAE, where she spent 17 years and held increasingly senior roles.

Her work experience spans over 23 years in the FMCG industry with specialization in commercial and financial management, financial operations, strategy development, risk management, corporate finance, sustainability&governance, transformational projects and business integration.

In a related development, the Board has accepted the resignation of Steven Siemer as Non-Executive Director effective 31 March 2022. Siemer joined the Board in 2018 and made excellent contributions to the Company’s growthduring period.

Incorporated in 1946, Nigerian Breweries Plc is Nigeria’s pioneer and largest Brewing firm withnine breweries, two malting plants, and 26 Sales depots from which its world-class quality products are distributed to all parts of the country.

With a market capitalization of ₦448 billion, HEINEKEN is one of the largest companies on the Nigerian Exchange Limited.