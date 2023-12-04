Nigerian Breweries Plc Appoints Ayodele Alabi As Head Of Corporate Communications

Nigerian Breweries Plc-Nigeria’s foremost brewing company, has announced the appointment of Ayodele Alabi as Head of Corporate Communications.

According to a statement signed by the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sade Morgan, the appointment takes immediate effect.

Alabi is a seasoned professional with 12 years of varied and extensive experience in strategic corporate communications, employee engagement, leadership communications, media & public relations, stakeholder relationship management, policy communications, sustainability programs management and communications, corporate reputation marketing, investor relations, crisis and change management and government relations.

She graduated with first-class honors in Communications at Covenant University before proceeding to the University of Lagos for her Master’s degree, where she studied Business Management.

Before her appointment, she had worked with Guinness Nigeria Plc, where she led the Corporate Communications and Employee Experience business unit for over five years.

She started her career with Globalcom Nigeria before moving to Unilever Nigeria as a Management Trainee through the Unilever Future Leaders Programme. At Unilever, she spent six years working in varied roles and across geographies.

Aside from her professional calling, she is also a corporate compere and creative writer with a published book to her credit.

In her role, she is expected to bring to bear her cognate work experience, which cuts across diverse sectors that include telecommunication and manufacturing.

Alabi is a recipient of a number of awards and recognition over the years, including her selection in 9to5Chick’s 2022 top 100 leading career women in Nigeria; Most Valuable Outstanding Indigenous Perception Manager Of The Year (female) at the 11th edition of the Young Achievers Nigeria Awards; and one of the top 50 women celebrated in the 2023 ‘The Industry Women Conference/Change Makers Awards.

She has led high-performing teams and is a proven, consistent high performer and team player with in-depth knowledge of people management, strategy development and implementation, leadership relationship management, and optimization, as well as great people and leadership skills.