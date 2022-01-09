Nigerian Breweries Gifts Auditorium To School

January 9, 2022 110

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Nigerian Breweries Plc, has authorized a new 200-seater auditorium at the Concordia College, Yola, Adamawa State, constructed in honour of one of their teachers and the winner of the 2020 Maltina Teacher of the Year, Miss Oluwabunmi Anani.



This was of its gift to the school that produces the winner of the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition.



During the handover ceremony, the Secretary to the Adamawa State Government, Umar Bindi, who was represented by the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Adamawa State, Wilbina Jackson, expressed gratitude to Nigerian Breweries for sponsoring in the education sector as part of its CSR.

Bindi equally lauded Anani for the milestone achievement remarking that the sterling performance recorded could not have been possible without the conducive learning environment created by Adamawa State Government and Concordia College.



Chairman, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Chief Kola Jamodu represented by the Head of Public and External Relations, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Uzodinma Odenigbo, congratulated the 2020 Winner of the Maltina Teacher of the Year, noting that her commitment is a continuous reminder that no society can exist without the solid foundation contributed by a teacher.

He depicted the achievements reported by Anani and her colleagues as a massive testament to the quality and excellence in teaching obtainable and available in Concordia College, Yola.

Since its inception in 2009, the Nigerian Breweries/Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund has successfully delivered several intervention projects in education.

These include constructing and furnishing over 140 classrooms, libraries, and toilets in various schools in Kano, Sokoto, Plateau, and Kaduna states.