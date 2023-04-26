Nigerian Breweries Plc has announced that after 17 years of meritorious service, its Chairman, Chief Kolawole B. Jamodu, CFR will retire from the Board and his position as Chairman of the Board with effect from April 30th, 2023.

Chief Jamodu joined the Board on March 1st, 2006, and became Chairman on January 1st, 2008. During his tenure, he played a significant role in the Company’s growth and transformation, that included various acquisitions and mergers between 2011 and 2014.

In line with the Board’s succession plan, the company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Asue Ighodalo as the Non-Executive Chairman effective May 1st, 2023.

Mr. Ighodalo joined the Board on January 1st, 2022. He is a highly experienced lawyer with over 35 years of experience and a leading figure in corporate Nigeria. He currently serves as the chairman of Sterling Bank Plc and Levene Energy Group and sits on the board of Okomu Oil Palm Plc. He is the immediate past Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group.

The Board expresses its appreciation to Chief Kolawole B. Jamodu for his valuable contributions to the growth and success of the Company during his tenure. The Board also congratulates Mr. Asue Ighodalo on his appointment and wishes him success in his new role.

Effective May 1st, 2023, the Board of Directors of Nigerian Breweries will be composed of the following members: A. Ighodalo – Chairman; H. Essaadi (Dutch) – Managing Director/Chief Executive; Mrs. J. Anammah; Mrs. A.O. Aroyewun; S. Hiemstra (Dutch); Mrs. N.O. Nwuneli, MFR; Mrs. I.M. Omoigui Okauru, MFR; R. Pirmez (Belgian); I.A. Puri; B.A. Wessels Boer (Dutch); Mrs. Y. Yedikardesler (Turkish).

