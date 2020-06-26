Nigerian Bourse Suffers ₦2 billion Market Capitalization Loss

Equity transactions on the Nigerian stock exchange ended on a negative trend on Thursday with the Market Capitalization dropping by N2billion or 0.12% to close at N12.84trillion as against N12.86trillion on Wednesday.

with benchmark index declining by 0.12% as the market closed by 9gainers and 8 losers.

The All Share index also closed lower at 0.12% or 24,625.17 basis points dropping 29.82 basis points from Wednesday’s 24,654.99.

Thursday’s trading saw a total of 130.27 million shares worth N1.62 billion exchanged in 3,413 deals.

Top gainers were Neimeth which gained 9.65 percent or N0.11k to close at N1.25k followed by Ecobank Transnational Incorporation which gained 2.13 percent or N0.10k to close at N4.80k .

Then Maybaker gained 3.09 percent or N0.09k to close at N3.00k

Top losers were MTN Nigeria which lost 0.42percent or N0.50k to close at N117.50k followed by Zenith bank which lost 1.52percent or N0.25k to close at N16.15k.

Also Linkassure lost9.43 percent or N0.05k to close at N0.48k.

Zenith bank dominated activity chart exchanging 18,953 million shares valued at N308.38 million while Transcorp traded 16,064 shares valued at N11.27million.

On Sectoral performance, the Industrial index as well as Consumer goods index and the Oil and gas remained flat at 0%,while Insurance index declined by 0.34% and banking index also declined by 0.18%.

Source: VON