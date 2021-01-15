Nigerian-Born Lawyer Appointed Into Biden Cabinet

January 15, 2021 39

A Nigerian-born lawyer, Funmi Olorunnipa Badejo, has been appointed into US President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

The announcement was made while naming 20 other new cabinet members as part of Biden’s White House counsel.

Badejo is alumna of the Berkeley Law College, California.

According to the Biden-Harris transition website, the members will “help restore faith in the rule of law and the accountability of government institutions.”

Speaking on the newly-appointed members, the incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said, “Today’s brilliant and skilled appointees in the White House Counsel’s Office will be integral in building back better and restoring fair, lawful and ethical governance across all corners of the federal government.”

In the biographies section, Badejo is said to have served as “General Counsel of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, chaired by House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn.

Her prior government service includes serving as Counsel for Policy to the Assistant Attorney General in the Civil Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, Ethics Counsel at the White House Counsel’s Office and Attorney Advisor at the Administrative Conference of the United States during the Obama-Biden administration.

“Olorunnipa Badejo began her legal career as an associate with the law firm of Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP and was Legal Counsel at Palantir Technologies Inc. She is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law, Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, and the University of Florida. Originally from Florida, Olorunnipa Badejo lives in Washington D.C. with her husband and son.”

Badejo joins the list of individuals of Nigerian descent appointed into the Biden cabinet.

On January 20, Biden will be sworn in as president.