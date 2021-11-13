fbpx

Nigerian-born Dapo Akande Elected Into International Law Commission

November 13, 20210189
Nigerian-born Dapo Akande, a professor of public international law at the University of Oxford, has been elected into the International Law Commission (ILC).

This was made known by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Akande was nominated as the UK and Nigeria’s candidate for the commission.

Nigerian-British Chamber Of Commerce Inaugurates 17th President, Launches Software Programming Academy

His nomination made him the first-ever candidate to be selected in a joint nomination by the UK and Nigeria.

His nomination was also supported by Japan, Kenya and Slovenia.

The UK government had described his nomination as a demonstration of the UK and Nigeria’s “shared confidence that he will bring those high standards to the ILC”.

Akande will serve as a member of ILC for a five-year term.

Raised in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, Akande studied law at Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife, Osun state.

He is a world-renowned expert in public international law with more than 25 years of legal experience.

