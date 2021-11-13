Nigerian-born Dapo Akande Elected Into International Law Commission

November 13, 2021 189

Nigerian-born Dapo Akande, a professor of public international law at the University of Oxford, has been elected into the International Law Commission (ILC).

This was made known by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Congratulations to UK 🇬🇧 candidate Prof. Dapo Akande @UKILCCampaign on his election to the International Law Commission.



Prof. Akande will bring 25+ years of legal expertise and experience to the ILC.



The UK is proud to support Prof Akande, the ILC and its invaluable work. pic.twitter.com/az7lA5joFV — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) November 12, 2021

Akande was nominated as the UK and Nigeria’s candidate for the commission.

His nomination made him the first-ever candidate to be selected in a joint nomination by the UK and Nigeria.

His nomination was also supported by Japan, Kenya and Slovenia.

The UK government had described his nomination as a demonstration of the UK and Nigeria’s “shared confidence that he will bring those high standards to the ILC”.

Akande will serve as a member of ILC for a five-year term.

Raised in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, Akande studied law at Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife, Osun state.

He is a world-renowned expert in public international law with more than 25 years of legal experience.