Nigerian Banks To Reject Old Dollars, Pounds, Dec 31

November 4, 20210114
Starting from December 31, 2021, some Deposit Money Banks in Nigeria say they will no longer be accepting old dollars and pounds notes to enable a proper conclusion of cash evacuation.

Specifically, they said old £20 and £50 notes will be phased out.

One of the banks, Fidelity Bank Plc, disclosed this in an email to its customers on Wednesday titled ‘Withdrawal of old 20 and 50 GBP notes from circulation’.

It said, “The Bank of England has announced the withdrawal of paper £20 and £50 notes after September 30, 2022. A year’s notice has been provided to customers and the global banking community.

“In view of this, Fidelity Bank, alongside other Deposit Money Banks in Nigeria, has issued a deadline of December 31, 2021 for acceptance of the stated denominations from the public to enable the proper conclusion of cash evacuation.

“Thus, we advise you to use or deposit your paper GBP notes into your Fidelity Bank domiciliary account by December 31, 2021 to avoid a loss in the value of your money.”

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

