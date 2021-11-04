Nigerian Banks To Reject Old Dollars, Pounds, Dec 31

November 4, 2021 114

Starting from December 31, 2021, some Deposit Money Banks in Nigeria say they will no longer be accepting old dollars and pounds notes to enable a proper conclusion of cash evacuation.

Specifically, they said old £20 and £50 notes will be phased out.

One of the banks, Fidelity Bank Plc, disclosed this in an email to its customers on Wednesday titled ‘Withdrawal of old 20 and 50 GBP notes from circulation’.

It said, “The Bank of England has announced the withdrawal of paper £20 and £50 notes after September 30, 2022. A year’s notice has been provided to customers and the global banking community.

“In view of this, Fidelity Bank, alongside other Deposit Money Banks in Nigeria, has issued a deadline of December 31, 2021 for acceptance of the stated denominations from the public to enable the proper conclusion of cash evacuation.

“Thus, we advise you to use or deposit your paper GBP notes into your Fidelity Bank domiciliary account by December 31, 2021 to avoid a loss in the value of your money.”