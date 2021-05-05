Nigerian Banks Battle For Crown At FIFA 21 Competition

May 5, 2021 65

The Tech Experience Centre is set to host eight leading Nigerian banks that are battling for a crown at the FIFA 21 Gaming competition.

The competition tagged ‘Bank Wars’, set to commence on Saturday, May 8, 2021 aims to showcase the best banks in the FIFA 21 Arena.

The statement by the organisers on Wednesday said the gaming event sponsored by Samsung would see winners of the Bank Wars FIFA 21 Gaming competition go home some mouth-watering prizes, courtesy of Samsung.

Among the banks set to do battle at the Tech Experience Centre are Access Bank, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Standard Chartered Bank and Zenith Bank.

Others are Sterling Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), Union Bank and Fidelity Bank.

It added that the competition, which will run for five Saturdays until June 5, 2021 will kick off with a potentially tasty tie between Access Bank and FCMB by 1pm.

Also expected to trade tackles are Standard Chartered Bank and Zenith Bank in the second fixture of the day.

The organisers said the first prize winner will get a Samsung 55-inch TV while the runner-up will go home with a massive Samsung Refrigerator.

They added that the third best team would claim a Samsung Washing Machine while individual representatives of the competing teams will also get prizes.

According to the statement, the best goal of the competition (to be determined by votes) will fetch the scorer a Samsung 49-inch TV.

‘‘Bank Wars is a prime opportunity for some of the leading commercial banks in Nigeria to prove who is the best among the lot in the FIFA 21 arena,’’ Head of the Tech Experience Centre, Chidalu Ekeh, stated.

‘‘We have witnessed huge excitement from many Nigerians who will be storming the Tech Experience Centre to watch the banks do battle from this Saturday. Also, the participating banks have been in bullish form and from the evidence on ground, it is bound to be a keenly-contested competition.

‘‘All the fixtures and matches leading up to the third place match and the final can be accessed here: https://techexperiencecentre.com/bank-wars/.

‘‘Right here in the Tech Experience Centre, we have one of the most immersive gaming arenas in Nigeria which will play host to the potentially action-packed competition between the participating banks. It promises to be a good time for everyone, so I urge you to come out with your friends and family to witness the excitement,’’ she disclosed.