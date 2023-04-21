Nigerian Aviation Outfit, Falcon Aero, Unveils Tech Platforms

On April 17th in Lagos, Nigeria, Nigerian business aviation firm, Falcon Aerospace Limited, has unveiled innovations designed to ease business jet booking and make access to the service more inclusive.

The firm introduced the products at a recent event in Lagos, Nigeria, where it unveiled its operational business units.

According to CEO, Chukwuerika Achum, Falcon Aerospace’s business model derives from the increased demand for business aviation by more Africans doing business across and outside Africa, and non-Africans flying into the continent for business and tourism.

“We are proud of our African origin and are deeply committed to the continent’s development. As an organization with deep African roots and values, we possess a significant understanding of the business terrain in Africa,” said Achum.

He added that the company’s obsession with innovation has led it to create products targeted at delivering more value to customers.

“Operating through our business units, we aim to make a difference in an often exclusive and elusive market via the delivery of excellent customer service, adaptation of technology, inclusive customer targeting, and continuous innovation.”

Falcon Aerospace’s business units unveiled at the event are Vivajets, CharterXE and FlyPJX.

Vivajets a full business aviation company providing a wide range of services including charter brokerage, fractional ownership, Aircraft management, sales and leasing, consulting and training.

Vivajets is the company’s operational brand and will relate with regulators and other critical industry stakeholders to get the necessary permits, certifications and licenses for the group to operate.

CharterXE is an automated private jet booking platform that provides access to the company’s charter brokerage services through digital devices.

Available as a mobile app and also via web, CharterXE leverages cutting edge technological innovation to cut through all the physical hassles involved in booking a private jet.

FlyPJX is a charter per seat booking platform designed to provide access to all the luxury of private jet service without needing to book the entire aircraft. It provides important information and flight schedules that enable the user to select preferences.

From its base in Nigeria, Falcon Aero plans to extend its operations to other African countries with West and East Africa being focus regions. The firm also operates both local and international routes.

“Tonight, we are heralding a new future of possibilities in the African business aviation market,” said Tejumade Salami, head of business excellence.

According to Salami, Falcon Aero aims to ‘democratize’ business aviation and make the service accessible and affordable to more people.

Director of Air Transport Regulation at Nigeria’s National Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Chris Najomo, commended Falcon Aero for introducing innovations into the business aviation market. He also stressed the importance of regulation.

“I commend Mr. Achum and his team for putting these products and this events together. Falcon Aero has also taken serious steps to ensure all permits, licences and certifications necessary for smooth operations are obtained,” Najomo said.