Nigerian Military Restates Commitment To Tackle Insecurity

August 19, 20210178
The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, has assured that the military has the capacity to tackle any form of criminality in the country.

Irabor gave the assurance on Wednesday in Makurdi, when he met with retired senior military officers from the North Central Zone.

The CDS stressed that the military would remain at the forefront in tackling any form of insecurity.

“To make a significant impact in ensuring that peace takes pre-eminence in the country, we need to fall back on the retired military officers.

“This is because they also live among the people, thereby having a lot to offer regarding security issues,’’ Irabor said.

He urged the ex-officers not to consider themselves as retired personnel but see themselves as being in active service.

“Once a military officer, you remain a military officer for life, whether serving or retired.

“The motto of the country which is `Unity, Peace and Faith’ is what we swore to defend and we are committed to it,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Civil Military Corporation (CDCIMIC), Rear Admiral Frederick Ugo, said the meeting was necessitated by the current insecurity in the country.

“We have to tap from their (retired senior personnel) adequate trainings, experience and years of service. They have the capacity to think logically in identifying the security challenges and proffer solutions.

“The security situation required that all hands must be on deck to nip it in the bud,’’ Ugo said.

Earlier, the Air Officer Commanding, Tactical Air Command, AVM Idi Lubo, said that he was confident that something tangible would come out of the meeting.

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

