Nigerian Army Releases Requirements For Selection Exercise, Click Here For Full Details

January 13, 2021 32

The Nigerian Army which is governed by the Nigerian Army Council is the largest component of the Nigerian Armed Forces and is responsible for land warfare operations.

BizWatch Nigeria serves as a platform that continues to highlight job opportunities to serve the unemployed population.

The shortlisted successful candidates from the Nigerian Army Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 26 / 2021 and Short Service Combatant Course (SSC) 47 / 2021 are to report for their Selection Board Exercise at their various locations.

READ ALSO: Top 7 Tech Companies To Work For In 2021

This is to inform the general public that list for SSC 47/2021 and DSSC 26/2021 selection board is out and published on the link below https://t.co/q8Lm5a5nWG pic.twitter.com/2VRxsByOAv — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) January 9, 2021

Nigerian Army List of Shortlisted Candidates for SSC 47 / 2021 Selection Board

The Selection Board for Short Service Combatant (SSC) 47 / 2021 will take place from 16th January to 5th February 2021 at Falgore Training Area in Kano State.

Click here to see full list of candidates shortlisted for the selection board.

Nigerian Army List of Shortlisted Candidates for Direct Short Service Commission Course (DSSC) 26/2021

The candidates shortlisted are to report for the Direct Short Service Commission Course 26/2021 Selection Interview scheduled to hold at Falgore Training Area in Kano State from 1st February- 14th February 2021.

Click here to view full list of shortlisted candidates.

The Nigerian Army also released information concerning the interview to help the candidates prepare and be informed.

General Instructions to Successful Candidates

Shortlisted DSSC Candidates are to report on 1 February 2021 with the following:

Writing materials including ruler and eraser.

2 pairs of plain white short sleeve vests.

2 pairs of navy blue shorts.

Canvas shoes/trainers and white socks.

Toiletries.

Set of cutleries including plates and drinking cups.

Beddings to include, blankets, bedspreads and pillow cases.

4 copies of full size colour photographs at standing position in suit.

The Selection Board will involve physical, medical and academic tests.

There will also be an oral interview for all candidates.

Candidates will be required to produce original and photocopies of the following:

All academic/professional certificates including degree/HND, WASC/GCE or equivalent, testimonials, NYSC Discharge or valid Exemption Certificate as applicable in a file jacket.

Valid birth certificate as endorsed by the National Population Commission, hospital, Local Government Council of birth or valid age declaration.

Valid certificate of state of origin.

Military Identity Card (for Service personnel).

Letter of recommendation by the commanding officer for military personnel.

Letter of sponsorship in tertiary academic institution for military personnel.

Printed Bank Verification Number (BVN) certificate authenticated by a bank.

Completed copies of the print outs from the portal including referee forms.

READ ALSO: Tesla Records Over $500 billion Market Capitalization

Other Information

Candidates are to note that any alteration on their documents will render the documents invalid and eventually lead to disqualification.

Candidates will be fed and accommodated for the duration of the interview.

Candidates would be responsible for their transportation to and from the interview venue.

The use of personal/private vehicles will not be allowed throughout the duration of the interview.

Visitors will not be allowed throughout the duration of the interview.

Shortlisted DSSC Candidates will report at Nigerian Army Training Area in Falgore Kano State on 1 February 2021 from 8 am. Candidates who arrive later than 9am on 2 February 2021 will be disqualified.

A high standard of discipline is expected from all candidates. Candidates who violate any instructions during the selection board would be disqualified.

Directions For Various Locations

Direction to Falgore Nigerian Army Training Area: The Falgore Army Training Area can be accessed through 3 main approaches as follows:

From Kano – Kaduna. Veer off at TIGA JUNCTION straight to Falgore Training Area.

From Zaria – Kano. After MAKARFI, turn right at KWANAR DANGORA straight to Falgore Training Area.

From Jos – Kano. Veer off at UNGUWAN BAWA JUNCTION, SAMINAKA, straight to Falgore Training Area.

The Nigerian Army announced on its website that it shall not be liable for any injuries/death recorded in the course of the selection interview.

READ ALSO: Latest ASUU News Roundup For Wednesday 13th January