Nigerian Army Redeploys Major-General Olusegun Adeniyi after Video Footage Goes Viral

The Nigerian Army has announced the redeployment of senior officers, claiming that the move was in a bid to add freshness into the war against terrorism in the country.

The posting, which was approved by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai, led to the removal of Maj. Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi as Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE, the group fighting Boko Haram terrorists in the North-East region of the country.

Adeniyi, who spoke out against the lack of weapons and accurate intelligence to fight terrorists in the region in a video that went viral a few days ago, was moved to the Nigerian Army Resource Centre as Senior Research Fellow after his outburst embarrassed the military authorities.

In a statement on Tuesday, Acting Director Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, said, “The major highlight of the posting includes the posting and appointment of Maj Gen ACC Agundu from Special Task Force, Operation SAFE HAVEN, Jos, to Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), Abuja, as Senior Research Fellow, Major General HI Bature from Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Defence Liaison Office, National Assembly Abuja, to Army Headquarters, Department of Civil Military Affairs and appointed Chief of Civil-Military Affairs, Maj Gen UM Mohammed from Nigerian Army Property Limited (NAPL) to the Office of the Chief of Army Staff and appointed Special Adviser Nigerian Army University Biu/Deputy Chairman Board of Trustees NAPL, while the erstwhile Special Adviser Nigerian Army University Biu Maj Gen CC Okonkwo now redeployed to STF Operation SAFE HAVEN Jos and appointed Commander, Maj Gen F Yahaya from Headquarters 1 Division Kaduna to Headquarters.

“Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE (OPLD) Maiduguri and appointed Commander, while Maj Gen OG Adeniyi is redeployed from Headquarters Theatre Command OPLD Maiduguri to NARC as Senior Research Fellow, Maj Gen S Idris from Sector 2 OPLD Damaturu- Yobe State redeployed to DHQ Abuja and appointed Director Liaison.

“Others affected include – Maj General AA Adesope from Office of the Chief of Army Staff Directorate of Audit and Financial Management to NAPL and appointed Group Managing Director, Maj Gen MG Ali from Headquarters Theatre Command OPLD Maiduguri to Headquarters 4 Special Forces Command Doma, Nasarawa State as Commander while the erstwhile Chief of Civil-Military Affairs AHQ Abuja Maj Gen US Mohammed has been redeployed to 1 Division Kaduna and appointed General Officer Commanding.

“Similarly, Brig Gen HI Daniel from the Defunct Army Special Forces Command Maiduguri to Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command Minna and appointed Director Army Training Support, Brig Gen BE Onyeuko is to remain in DHQ Abuja as Acting Director Defence Media Operation, Brig Gen NM Jega from Training and Doctrine Command Minna to Infantry Corps Centre Jaji and appointed Chief of Staff, Brig Gen LA Araba from Nigerian Army Welfare Limited by Guaranty Abuja now redeployed to Sector 2 OPLD Damaturu, Yobe State as Ag Commander, Brig Gen VO Ita from DHQ, Abuja to Headquarters 402 Special Forces Brigade Azare and appointed Commander while Brig Gen JAL Jimoh from Sector 3 Artillery Brigade OPLD Monguno to Headquarters 31 Brigade Minna and appointed Commander and Brig Gen GTO Ajetunmobi has been redeployed from 31 Brigade Minna to Nigeria Army Welfare Limited by Guaranty, Abuja as Executive Director Operation.

Source: Sahara Reporters