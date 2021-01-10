Nigerian Army Redeloys 1,546 Its Officers In Major Shakeup

January 10, 2021 11

In a major shakeup, the Nigerian Army has reassigned 210 generals and over a thousand of its officers to various new positions.

BizWatchNigeria gathered that 1,546 of its officers were redeployed in the process.

Besides the generals that were redeployed, a breakdown of the redeployment as it cuts across the various ranks of the army shows that 450 Colonels, 309 Majors, 251 Captains and 322 Lieutenants were affected.

In a communication signed by Major-General GAT Ochigbano, all affected officers were ordered to take over from the effective dates.

“It is the responsibility of all formation/unit commanders whose officers are affected by this posting to implement accordingly,” the statement read.

“Officers must take over on the effective dates indicated. Formation/unit commanders are to take immediate administration action on any officer who fails to report on effective date of posting.

“Commanders will also be held for lapses in the implementation of the directives contained therein. Please acknowledge.”

The shakeup comes amid calls on the President to replace the service chiefs following the worsening security situation in the country.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; the National Security Adviser; Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd.); the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas; and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Air Vice Marshal Morgan Riku, were appointed on July 13, 2015.