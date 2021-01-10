fbpx
Nigerian Army Redeloys 1,546 Its Officers In Major Shakeup

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

Nigerian Army Redeloys 1,546 Its Officers In Major Shakeup

January 10, 2021011
Nigerian Army Redeloys 1,546 Officers

In a major shakeup, the Nigerian Army has reassigned 210 generals and over a thousand of its officers to various new positions.

BizWatchNigeria gathered that 1,546 of its officers were redeployed in the process.

Besides the generals that were redeployed, a breakdown of the redeployment as it cuts across the various ranks of the army shows that 450 Colonels, 309 Majors, 251 Captains and 322 Lieutenants were affected.

In a communication signed by Major-General GAT Ochigbano, all affected officers were ordered to take over from the effective dates.

“It is the responsibility of all formation/unit commanders whose officers are affected by this posting to implement accordingly,” the statement read.

READ ALSO: NIN Compulsory For Vehicle Registration From April – FRSC

“Officers must take over on the effective dates indicated. Formation/unit commanders are to take immediate administration action on any officer who fails to report on effective date of posting.

“Commanders will also be held for lapses in the implementation of the directives contained therein. Please acknowledge.”

The shakeup comes amid calls on the President to replace the service chiefs following the worsening security situation in the country.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; the National Security Adviser; Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd.); the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas; and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Air Vice Marshal Morgan Riku, were appointed on July 13, 2015.

About Author

Nigerian Army Redeloys 1,546 Its Officers In Major Shakeup
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

Related Articles

April 10, 2014021

NTDC Lacks Data To Determine Contribution To Nigeria’s GDP

The Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Sally Mbanefo has expressed disappointment that the corporation lacks the necessary data to determine the actual contributi
Read More
COVERMEDIANEWSLETTER
May 5, 2018045

BBC, Two Others’ Operations Suspended in Burundi

BBC, VOA and Radio France Internationale (RFI) have been suspended by the Government of Burundi, days before a constitutional referendum in the country. Two local broadcasters were banned after the pr
Read More
[ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVER
June 3, 2013018

Nigeria’s Currency Weakens as Falling Oil Prices Decline

Currencies Analyst at Ecobank Nigeria have blamed naira’s fate on speculation that foreign investors sold Nigeria’s debt as oil prices declined. The naira declined last week as Bonny Light crude, one
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon