Nigerian Army Recruitment 2020/2021: Portal, Requirements &Application Form

February 15, 2021
The Nigerian Army 81 Regular Recruit Intake (RRI) for 2021/2022 has begun, and we will be showing you how to apply.

All interested applicants for the 2021 Nigerian Army 81 RRI for both Tradesmen and non Tradesmen can now apply.

We will supply you with the requirements for application and other guidelines.

Requirements

You must be a Nigerian by birth and must have a National Identity Card.

You must be physically, medically, and psychologically fit.

You must not have a criminal record.

You must have a minimum of 4 passes in not more than two sittings in WASSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB including the English Language.

For those that will be applying as Tradesmen/Tradeswomen, you must own a Trades Test/City Guide certificate.

Other requirements are:

All interested applicants must not be less than 18 and not older than 22 years old non Tradesmen/Women, while tradesmen/women must be older than 22 years old but not more than 26 years of age before 31 May 2021.

Male applicants must be 1.68 metres in height, while women must be 1.62 metres in height.

An ability to speak another Nigerian language is an advantage.

How To Apply For the Nigerian Army 2021 Tradesmen/Non-Tradesmen and Women 81 RRI

What you need to do:

To begin the process, visit recruitment.army.mil.ng

Fill the form on the website, submit, and print a copy for yourself.

Next, you print and fill the guarantor form.

Both the filled application and guarantor forms should be with you when you go to your designated recruitment centre.

The process is free of charge and involves no third party. Fake application forms will draw legal prosecution.

