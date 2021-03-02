fbpx
Nigerian Army Headquarters Complex Abuja Impacted By Fire

March 2, 2021
The Nigerian Army Headquarters complex in Abuja was on Tuesday gutted by fire.

The incident was confirmed by Nigerian Army Director of Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerimah, via a statement.

The cause of the fire was attributed to a faulty electrical installations.

The statement read, “Electrical fault sparked a minor fire incident at the Army Headquarters Complex, Abuja, Tuesday morning.

“The incident which happened at about 10.15 am was as a result of minor electrical fault in one of the offices.

“The Army Headquarters complex is currently undergoing some renovation involving electrical rework.

“The Nigerian Army Fire Service Department has since put out the fire. No casualty was recorded during the incident and normalcy has since returned to the complex.”

Victor Okeh
