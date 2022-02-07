Nigerian Army Debunks Rumour Of Unpaid Salaries

February 7, 2022 50

The Nigerian Army High Command has debunked an alleged delay in payment of January salary of its personnel, and high ranking officers enjoy the money.

Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Public Relations Officer for the Army via a statement said that the report of the allegation is not only misleading but is a grandiose attempt to incite personnel against the established precept of discipline in the Nigerian Army.

According to the statement, “for the avoidance of doubt, since the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Faruk Yahaya assumed command, he has prioritized the welfare of officers, soldiers and their families, including ensuring prompt payment of salaries, allowances and all statutory entitlements to personnel.

“Therefore, the allegation suggesting delay and non-implementation of new salary increase is a reckless falsehood in all its intent and purposes.”

It explained that “over the years, the NA has built a reputation and unbroken record of prompt payment of salaries and allowances. Officers and soldiers get their monthly salaries and allowances as at when due.”

The statement added that “if there is any envisaged delay, troops are usually communicated through the internal communication mechanism.

According to it, “it is, therefore, instructive to state that for the month of January, all salaries and allowances have been paid

“The attempt to stir up discontent and whip up the sentiment with regards to the unsubstantiated and baseless report that Generals feed fat is an outrageous frivolity.

“It is an attempt to incite personnel against the institution and cause disaffection in the ranks and should therefore be outrightly discountenanced.”