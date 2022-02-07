fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWS

Nigerian Army Debunks Rumour Of Unpaid Salaries

February 7, 2022050
Nigerian Army Debunks Rumour Of Unpaid Salaries

The Nigerian Army High Command has debunked an alleged delay in payment of January salary of its personnel, and high ranking officers enjoy the money.

Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Public Relations Officer for the Army via a statement said that the report of the allegation is not only misleading but is a grandiose attempt to incite personnel against the established precept of discipline in the Nigerian Army.

According to the statement, “for the avoidance of doubt, since the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Faruk Yahaya assumed command, he has prioritized the welfare of officers, soldiers and their families, including ensuring prompt payment of salaries, allowances and all statutory entitlements to personnel.

“Therefore, the allegation suggesting delay and non-implementation of new salary increase is a reckless falsehood in all its intent and purposes.”

It explained that “over the years, the NA has built a reputation and unbroken record of prompt payment of salaries and allowances. Officers and soldiers get their monthly salaries and allowances as at when due.”

The statement added that “if there is any envisaged delay, troops are usually communicated through the internal communication mechanism.

According to it, “it is, therefore, instructive to state that for the month of January, all salaries and allowances have been paid

“The attempt to stir up discontent and whip up the sentiment with regards to the unsubstantiated and baseless report that Generals feed fat is an outrageous frivolity.

“It is an attempt to incite personnel against the institution and cause disaffection in the ranks and should therefore be outrightly discountenanced.”

See Full List Of Cancer Types (A To Z)

About Author

Nigerian Army Debunks Rumour Of Unpaid Salaries
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

September 15, 20140198

FCMB Eases International Trade Transactions With New Platform

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In line with its efforts to support its customers involved in international trade, First City Monument Bank Limited (FCMB) said it has introduced a platform
Read More
Zamfara Police Rescues 187 Abducted Persons NEWS
October 8, 20210510

Zamfara Police Rescues 187 Abducted Persons

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram 187 persons who were abducted and held captive by bandits in Tsibiri Forest in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara state have been rescued by the state
Read More
August 1, 20141214

PZ Cussons Introduces 'Hot Robb' To Ibadan Consumers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram PZ Cussons’ Hot Robb has commenced direct consumers engagement with a view to bonding with the target audience, while also strengthening its leadership posi
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.