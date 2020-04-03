Nigerian Army Arrests Soldiers Who Threatened to Rape Women in Delta state

The Nigerian Army says two officers who threatened to rape women in Delta state, and infect them with HIV, have been arrested.
In a video that went viral earlier on Friday, the officers had threatened the people of Warri in Delta, particularly mothers, wives and daughters, saying their planned action was in retaliation of the alleged murder of their colleague in the state.
Some youth protesting the killing of Joseph Pessu, a Warri resident, by a soldier enforcing the lockdown in the state, had reportedly beaten another soldier to death.
However, in a series of tweets on Friday evening, the army said the officers who threatened to molest women were arrested at the Ikeja military cantonment in Lagos state on Friday.