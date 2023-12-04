Nigerian Army Accidentally Bombs Kaduna Village

According to Bizwatch Nigeria, many people were reportedly killed in the event, which is reported to have happened on Sunday night at approximately nine o’clock.

The unintentional attack was recognized by the Kaduna state administration, which stated it had been briefed by security personnel about it. It is believed that the strike resulted in several injuries and an undetermined number of citizen deaths.

The Nigerian Army presented the events leading up to the unintentional attack to security troops, religious leaders, and traditional heads in a meeting chaired by Deputy Governor Hadiza Balarabe.

The Nigerian Army’s General Officer Commanding One Division, Major General VU Okoro, clarified that prior to the unintentional harm to the community caused by its operations, the Nigerian Army was engaged in a normal mission against terrorists.