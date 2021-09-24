fbpx

Nigerian-American Scientist Appointed By Joe Biden Into US Advisory Council On Science And Technology

September 24, 20210124
The White House has announced the appointment of a Nigerian-American aeronautical engineer, John Dabiri, as a member of the US president’s council of advisors on science and technology.

The White House made the announcement via a statement released on Wednesday.

Dabiri’s parents migrated to the US in 1980. He is a professor of aeronautics and mechanical engineering at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech).

John Dabiri is an engineer who “designs next-generation wind turbines with the potential to reduce cost, size, and environmental impacts while maximizing the amount of electricity generated”.

“Discoveries on the ideal placement of wind turbines were shaped by his cross-disciplinary research into how jellyfish and schools of fish move throughout the ocean efficiently,” it reads.

Dabiri has also received “the MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship, the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers, and the Alan T. Waterman Award from the National Science Foundation”.

He was appointed alongside 29 other persons, and the council is expected to provide recommendations on policies to encourage innovations in science and technology in the US.

“Today, President Biden announced 30 of America’s most distinguished leaders in science and technology as members of his President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST),” the statement reads.

“A direct descendant of the scientific advisory committee established by President Eisenhower in 1957 in the weeks after the launch of Sputnik, PCAST is the sole body of external advisors charged with making science, technology, and innovation policy recommendations to the President and the White House.

“Drawing from the nation’s most talented and accomplished individuals, President Biden’s PCAST includes 20 elected members of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, five MacArthur “Genius” Fellows, two former Cabinet secretaries, and two Nobel laureates.

“Its members include experts in astrophysics and agriculture, biochemistry and computer engineering, ecology and entrepreneurship, immunology and nanotechnology, neuroscience and national security, social science and cybersecurity, and more.”

According to Caltech professors biography, Dabiri is the youngest member of the council. He noted that he is honoured to have been selected, adding that he will work with other members of the council to ensure that the US benefits from the opportunities available in science and technology.

“The members of PCAST bring a diverse set of perspectives on how we can maximize the benefits of science and technology for the nation. I’m honored to have the opportunity to work with them and to be able to offer my assistance to the president,” Dabiri is quoted as saying.

“Caltech does a lot of wonderful basic science. We’ll be thinking about how we can leverage that for the American people.”

