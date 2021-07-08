fbpx
Nigerian Airlines Indebted To FG Agencies To The Tune Of N37bn – Sirika

Nigerian Airlines Indebted To FG Agencies To The Tune Of N37bn – Sirika

July 8, 2021
The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has stated that Nigerian airline operators are indebted to various federal agencies to the tune of N37 billion.

The aviation Minister who was a guest at the weekly ministerial press briefing hosted by the presidential communication team at the presidential villa, Abuja, stated that the agencies owed include; the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) among others.

He noted that Arik is indebted to the FG around the region of N13 or N14 billion, while concessionaire firm, Bi-Courtney is owed the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) about N14 billion, stressing that the company has never remitted a dime since its inception 13 years.

The Minister, however, stated that the government had been mindful in its approach to demanding for the payment due to how the media and Nigerian public might react. He vowed that the government would go after the airlines to ensure that they pay what they owe.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

