fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AVIATIONCOVERNEWSLETTERTRAVEL

Nigerian Airline Tickets Record 28% Increase In One Year – NBS

April 28, 2022053
Airlines

Aeroplane travelling tickets cost increased by 28.26 per cent in one year, according to a new report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In a report titled, ‘Transport fare watch (March 2022),’ the NBS stated that the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes on a single journey increased by 4.43 per cent month-on-month (MOM) from N44,825.04 in February 2022 to N 46,810.62 in March 2022.

It said, “The average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey, increased by 4.43 per cent on a month-on-month from N44,825.04 in February 2022 to N46,810.62 in March 2022. On a year-on-year, the fare rose by 28.26 per cent (N36,495.41) in March 2021.

“The average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity per drop rose to N3,270.94 in March 2022 indicating an increase of 5.29 per cent on a month-on-month compared to the value of N3,106.72 in February 2022. The fare, however, rose by 35.65 per cent (N2,411.29) on a year-on-year, in March 2021.”

According to the report, the average amount paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city per drop increased by 4.41 per cent on a month-on-month from N513.72 in February 2022 to N536.35 in March 2022.

In terms of year-on-year, the average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city rose by 42.17 per cent from N377.27 in March 2021 to N536.35 in March 2022.

The NBS added, “In another category, the average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop increased by 4.22 per cent on month-on-month from N379.12 in February 2022 to N395.12 in March 2022.

“Also, in terms of year-on-year, the fare rose by 45.57 per cent from N 271.44 in March 2021 to N395.12 in March 2022.

“The average fare paid for water transport (waterway passenger transportation) in March 2022 dropped to N 890.03 showing a decrease of 2.53 per cent on month-on-month from N 913.13 in February 2022. On year-on-year, the fare rose by 10.10 per cent from N808.38 in March 2021 to N890.03 in March 2022.”

Tell Us What You Gained By Shutting Border For 32 Months – Clearing Agents Slam Buhari

About Author

Nigerian Airline Tickets Record 28% Increase In One Year – NBS
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

NEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
January 12, 20162347

FG, States to Build 800 Mega Filling Stations

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, has said that the Federal Government is partnering states and local governments as well as
Read More
NCDC Records 158 New Cases Of COVID-19 COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
July 1, 20200454

COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 561 New Cases

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 561 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday. The latest cases bring the total number of the confirmed c
Read More
INEC NEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
December 13, 20180646

2019 election: INEC, NURTW, Others Sign MOU

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with road transport unions to use commercial vehicles fo
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.