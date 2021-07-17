fbpx

Nigerian Air Force Wings 6 New Helicopter Pilots

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has on Friday winged six new helicopter pilots who recently completed their basic flying training at United Kingdom’s Draken Helicopter Academy.

Edward Gabkwet, the Air Force Spokesperson revealed this via a statement.

Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) in his remark during the winging ceremony restated the importance of the human factor as the most critical airpower component that must be enhanced and sustained for effective and efficient performance, the statement said.

“This, according to the CAS, gave reason for the increase in manpower development witnessed in the NAF in recent times,” the statement added.

The CAS also stated that locally, there are 12 student pilots undergoing Basic Fighter Training at 403 Flying Training School, Kano, while 10 others are undergoing Basic Transport Training at 401 Flying Training School, Kaduna.

He emphasized that these courses are aimed at maintaining combat readiness by increasing the number of pilots to man existing aircraft, including the 26 new platforms acquired by the Federal Government in the past 6 years.

