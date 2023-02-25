NigeriaDecides: Live Updates , Results & Situation Reports Of The 2023 Presidential Election

Nigerians are out in force today to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor, who will rule the country for the next four years.

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) are among the key candidates today.

The presidential election begins today at 8 a.m. and will go until 2 p.m., with security officials restricting human and vehicular travel around the country.

Elections 2023 Live Updates

📍INEC suspends election in Enugu East Senatorial District, made up of 6 LGAs and 1630 PUs, following the death of Labour Party’s Candidate. The Election will now hold on 11th March 2023.

Peter Obi Reveals The First Thing He Will Do As President

Presidential aspirant, Peter Obi has stated that when he gets elected this weekend, the first thing he would do is express gratitude to God.

Obi, who’s aiming to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari under Labour Party, made this known at his polling unit in Anambra, as the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) officials were setting up for the poll.

Obi also expressed his willingness to immediately start to show compassion and care as President.

“If I have the opportunity to serve, I serve the people without stealing their money. It is by His grace. The first thing I will do when elected is to thank God, after which I will start to care for the people,” he stated.

NSCDC Vehicle Conveying Election Materials To Lagos Crashes

A vehicle belonging to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), which was conveying election materials to Lagos, has crashed.

The vehicle crashed at the Giri Roundabout bridge in Abuja.

In a video on social media, passers-by could be seen offering support to INEC officials with electoral materials scattered o the ground.

According to eyewitnesses, some of the passengers were injured, while one of them sustained a head injury.

EFCC storms Tinubu’s polling Unit for inspection

PU 085, Ward 3, Sunday Adigun, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State

Credit: Daniel Ayantoye

INEC officials yet to arrive Tinubu’s polling unit

The presidential election has been delayed at the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu’s polling unit, Polling Units 085, Ward 3, Sunday Adigun, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Observers, police personnel and journalists were spotted at the scene while the INEC officials were yet to arrive as at 8:51 am

Speaking in an interview with The PUNCH, the Ikeja Local Government Chairman, Mojid Balogun, expressed concern over the late arrival of the INEC officials.

He said, “We are waiting for the electoral officials, we have done our part and we don’t know why they are delaying. I am waiting to receive our candidate before I go to the polling unit.”

Credit: Daniel Ayantoye

BREAKING: Atiku votes in Adamawa

Voting ongoing at Ward 3, PU 003, Iregun, Ikenne LGA, Ogun State

Voting is ongoing at Ward 3, Polling Unit 003, Iregun, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State. This polling unit is very close to that of Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

Credit – Deji Lambo

Voting commences at Kubwa polling unit 024, Abuja

The first voter, Dupe Osundele, casts her vote as voting commences at the Arab road water board junction settlement polling unit, Kubwa, Bwari LGA, Abuja (024 polling unit).

Voting yet to begin at VP Yemi Osinbajo PU

Voting has not commenced at Vice President Yemi Osibanjo polling unit at Ward 1 unit 14 under coconut tree poling unit in Ikenne LG, OGUN State. It seems they are waiting for the Vice President before the commencement of voting at the polling unit. The advanced security team of Vice president is presently at the unit.

EFCC officials, policemen force journalist to delete photos in Rivers

Some officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission sighted in a white bus outside Model Primary School, Elekahia Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Saturday morning, forced PUNCH correspondent to delete pictures on his mobile phone.

The EFCC officials were with armed men of the Nigeria Police Force on the bus.

When our correspondent was sighted taking photos, the security agents stormed out to challenge him and forced him to delete pictures on his mobile phone.

The PUNCH cannot immediately ascertain their mission whether it is to check vote-buying or not.

However, The PUNCH reports that a member of the House of Representatives, Chinyere Igwe, was arrested with a bundle of dollars along Ana Road, Port Harcourt, very early on Friday morning.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, condemned the action of the security agents.

“They don’t have the right to do that. We are sorry about that. You’re doing your job as they are also performing their election duties,” she said.