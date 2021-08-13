Nigeria Working With Neighbouring Countries To Strengthen Security

August 13, 2021 124

Nigeria is closely working with neighbouring countries to strengthen its security framework, according to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

He said that the Federal Governmen was working to ensure that criminal elements in the country were defeated to ensure the safety of the country’s territories.

Lawan said, “We are promoting a sustainable approach to developing military capabilities, which encourages people to be proactive and not reactive which anticipates threats before they emerge.

“Mr President insists on a total defeat of criminals as part of agenda to secure territories.

“The Federal Government has been working tirelessly with governments of our contiguous neighbours to strengthen the regional security framework.”

He added, “The legislature places a premium on the quality, efficiency and effectiveness of personnel of our Armed Forces which are on the front lines bearing the burden of emerging security challenges.

“We will continue to ensure that our men are adequately empowered and that their operations are more closely scrutinized to improve performances.

“All these are because of safeguarding the security of our beloved nation which cannot be entrusted to a single body and so requires a collaborative effort.

“Be assured that the legislature has been working closely with other arms of government, Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure that members of the Armed Forces are adequately equipped, motivated and trained in these respects.”