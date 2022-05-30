fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ForeignNEWSLETTER

Nigeria Will Remain Eligible To Enjoy Preferential Access To US Market – Ambassador

May 30, 20220119

Nigeria would continue to be eligible for preferential trade access to the US market under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), according to the United States of America’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard.

On a visit to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Leonard said Nigeria became qualified after a review of the requirements imposed by the US Congress under AGOA, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

The establishment of a market-based economy, rule of law, political pluralism, right to due process, fair trial, equal protection under the law, elimination of barriers to US trade and investment, economic policies to reduce poverty, a system to combat corruption and bribery, and protection of internationally recognized workers’ rights, among other things, were among the criteria for eligibility, according to her.

The AGOA criteria also require the benefiting country to adhere to international human rights standards.

During the AGOA eligibility review, the US government acknowledged Nigeria’s efforts in diversifying and strengthening the market-based economy, poverty reduction, power sector reforms, boosting electricity pricing, and implementing the Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan, according to Leonard.

In his response, the Minister assured that the government would continue to do everything within its power to deepen trade relations between the two countries and promised to convey the concerns of the US government to affected agencies of government, some of which were not under the control of his ministry.

AGOA is a trade policy of the United States which allows 6,000 products to be exported to the US, duty-free.

Many countries in Africa are exporting finished products to the US through the instrumentality of AGOA.

Manufacturing Companies Expend N77.22b On Alternative Energy

About Author

Nigeria Will Remain Eligible To Enjoy Preferential Access To US Market – Ambassador
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER
February 7, 20170266

FMDQ Posts 17% Plunge in Market Turnover in 2016

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram   The over the counter market, FMDQ OTC has reported a total market turnover of N113.66 trillion for the 2016 financial year, a 17 percent decline from
Read More
Guinness Leads Top Gainers' Chart, As Stock Market Records Gains BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
October 9, 20200564

Nigerian Stock Exchange ASI Drops by 0.31 percent on Sustained Profit Taking

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The equities market recorded another slide yesterday as profit-taking persisted after a 12-day rally was halted on Wednesday. The Nigerian Stock Exchange (N
Read More
2023 General ElectionsNEWSLETTER
July 30, 20180418

Kwara APC Anticipate Saraki, Abdulfattah ‘s Exit, Prepare Ahead

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Kwara chapter of the All Progressives Congress is already resetting itself for life after the impending exit of Senate President Bukola Saraki and Gover
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.