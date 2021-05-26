Nigeria Will Receive 12 Fighter Jets In July, Godwin Emefiele

May 26, 2021 52

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, disclosed on Tuesday stated that Nigeria will receive 12 fighter jets in July.

He stated that this was to aid the country in addressing the challenges of insecurity.

The CBN Governor made this known at a monetary policy committee meeting in Abuja, he bemoaned the negative impacts of insecurity on the nation’s economy.

In 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari authorized $496 million expenditure for the procurement of aircraft to boost Nigeria’s war against Boko Haram.

Emefiele stated that, “If you want an economy to grow, the level of insecurity must be low because if there is a high level of insecurity like what we see today, the economy will suffer,” he said.

“Efforts are now targeted at south-eastern and north-eastern parts of the country.

“About three years ago, the federal government and the United States signed a pact that resulted in a government-to-government acquisition of military equipment, out of which, we are expecting 12 fighter planes that would help us solve our insecurity.

“I am aware that six of them are coming to the country in the month of July and August.”

He, however, expressed optimism that before the end of the year, the security challenges confronting the country will substantially reduce.