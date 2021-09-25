Nigeria will Collaborate With UN To Fight Insurgency – NSA

September 25, 2021 251

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, has stated that Nigeria will collaborate with the United Nations (UN) and neighbouring countries to combat insurgency.

The NSA stated this during his meeting with the Under-Secretary-General (USG) of the United Nations office of counter-terrorism (UNOCT), Vladimir Voronkov, on the sidelines of the United Nations general assembly in New York.

In a statement released by Ozoya Imohimi, the Head of Strategic Communications, Counter-terrorism Centre of the Office of the National Security Adviser, on Friday, Monguno stated that Nigeria is committed to offering support to victims of terrorism.

“The meeting was a follow-up to an earlier one at the United Nations counter-terrorism week held at the UN Headquarters in June,” the statement reads.

“It highlighted the prevailing humanitarian challenges caused by the over a decade of combating terrorism with millions of displaced persons, as well as other militating factors, including the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, irregular migration as well as abuse of illicit drugs.

“NSA called for increased regional cooperation and harmonization of all counter-terrorism legislation, policies and strategies, especially with Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

“Part of the resolutions from the meeting was the need for further collaborations in the areas of improving aviation and maritime security.

“Others are strengthening border security management, combating terrorism financing as well as improving the coordination of Civil Society Organisations’ engagements in preventing and countering violent extremism in Nigeria.”

Imohimi added that Monguno also met with the Executive Director of the UN Counter-terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) Michèle Coninsx, and requested support in building criminal justice responses to terrorism.